Authorities search for couple after surveillance footage shows them stealing FedEx package

An Indianapolis couple stole someone else’s mail in full view of a surveillance camera.

Minutes after a FedEx truck dropped off a package in front of a house, a white Ford F-150 carrying a woman and a man pulled up. The woman exited from the passenger side, picked up the package and placed it inside of the truck. The man remained inside of the vehicle the entire time.

Local law enforcement believes the couple was following the FedEx truck, which would account for why they were able to reach the package so quickly.





Though the incident occurred on August 19, authorities are still searching for the couple.

Anyone with information is welcome to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or text “INDYCS” and a tip to 274637.