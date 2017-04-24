Insane video shows a truck dragging a driver down I-15 for miles after collision

It’s not clear what led up to this collision, but the aftermath is pretty clear — and it’s dangerous as hell!

Brian Steimke shot the video on I-15, which snakes up Cajon Pass in California. He saw the unusual pair and pulled out his camera. Steimke also tried to get the truck driver to pull over and rectify the situation, even though the trucker says he “didn’t know” that another car was hanging to his rig.

“What do you mean, you didn’t know it? He’s on your truck!” Steimke tells the insistent trucker.





Steimke managed to get the truck driver to pull over and get everyone to safety. He says there’s no way this was an accident, and that a number of other motorists tried to get the driver to stop as well.

“Something like that would be road rage. It just doesn’t happen,” he told WAGA. The whole situation was odd to him.

FOX LA reports that the incident is not being investigated by the California Highway Patrol as a criminal act.