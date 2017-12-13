Warning: some found this video upsetting.

Three Florida men in their 20s are being brought to justice for a video that made waves on social media showing the dragging of a shark behind the boat they were allegedly operating.





The three have reportedly been identified as Michael Wenzel, 21, Robert Lee Benac, 28, and Spencer Heintz, 23.

Each of them was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, felonies, but Wenzel and Benac also face the charge of using illegal means to grab a shark, according to the New York Daily News.

Watch the video that’s resulted in criminal charges below. The incident occurred in July.

One uploader of the video, marktheshark, said that “for once [he] may have to agree with PETA” on this one.

“CAN SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WTF IS GOING ON HERE ???? JUST GOT THIS ON MY FEED ! SENT FROM @bearjew428 AND @MICHAELWENZEL .FOR ONCE I MAY HAVE TO AGREE WITH @PETA. #WHODOESTHISSHIT #sowrong #notcool,” he wrote on Instagram.

The incident received such attention that Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) released a statement about it.

Gov. Scott also released a statement after the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office announced the charges.

“I was outraged by the sickening video of a shark being horribly abused earlier this year,” he said, according to Local 10. “Florida has no tolerance for this mistreatment, and I am proud of the hard work of FWC law enforcement during this investigation to hold these individuals accountable for their horrific actions.”