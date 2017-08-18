Their 4×4 was stuck in the sand until these guys pulled out a real-life cheat code

Anybody who grew up near a beach can tell you that there are a few things that you want to do when you’re driving on sand. Releasing the air from your tires is the first piece of advice that you’ll invariably get. But there are a lot of other tricks that go along with that little tip.

In a video from the end of July, a few guys driving a Toyota SUV were stuck in deep sand until they attached what appears to be shovels to their car. When they threw on the gas, the shovels pushed the vehicle out of the sand. The rest, as they say, is history.



