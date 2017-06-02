This man’s Facebook Live brag-session was cut short when police raided his home mid-video

A Florida man who was busy flashing a stack of cash on Facebook Live was interrupted when police raided his home mid-broadcast.

Breon Hollings, 22, can be seen on the video bragging about his money when authorities called out to him on a loudspeaker from outside his home. He immediately dashes out of the room and out of the camera’s view. Police then enter the house and march through the room wearing heavy gear and holding flashlights.

Hollings was arrested Thursday after the officers found a handgun, crack cocaine, ammunition, oxycodone pills and drug paraphernalia in his home during their raid. He is currently being held on $425,012 bail for one count of possession of weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of paraphernalia for the manufacture or delivery of drugs, possession of controlled substance and possession of cocaine.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the raid was planned and was not sparked because of the video.

