Thoughts and prayers are with a college bull rider who was stomped on the chest and is still fighting for his life

Bradie Grey, who is a member of the Odessa College rodeo team, is still fighting for his life after sustaining life-threatening injuries Thursday during the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.

Grey was thrown from the bull, and the massive animal stomped on his chest, breaking a number of ribs.

RELATED: What this courageous cowboy does with a raging bull is crazy

Odessa College Rodeo coach, C.J. Aragon, told the Casper Star-Tribune that Grey was treated for collapsed lungs, broken ribs “in two or three places” and a bruised aorta at Wyoming Medical Center.





Grey’s father wrote on the team’s Facebook page that his son “is doing better but still has a long road ahead,” saying, “Bradie is an amazing young man and I thought we had lost him last night it was touch and go for while but some one up there was looking out for him.”

His parents were visiting from Australia where Grey grew up.

Aragon added:

When [Bradie] got to the hospital last night, he had no pulse, no heartbeat and no blood pressure. One of the doctors told me last night that there was a 60 percent chance that he wasn’t going to come out alive.

Rodeo officials said Friday that Grey, who is a junior at Odessa College, is out of surgery and doing a little better. Before the event, he told the Star-Tribune, “[rodeo] is what I love […] I’ve been bred to do it, so we’re here to do it.” There were a number of Australians competing in the event.

RELATED: A country cowboy’s blind audition on “The Voice” made a believer out of the coaches

This is only Grey’s latest injury sustained while bull riding. In his college career alone, he’s broken his back and collarbone once and his jaw twice. His parents have expressed their thankfulness at the outpouring of support they’ve received for their son.