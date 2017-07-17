Watch the laughable way college students respond when asked to define what socialism is

Although this kind of street interview has been done before, and with similar results, Campus Reform took to the streets of D.C. to see if college students had learned anything new about socialism, like what it actually is.

The answers were sorely lacking.

One student said the word socialism is used to alarm people, “but if helping people is socialism, then [she is] for it.”





Another said “I think it’s a good idea.”

“I mean honestly I’m not not exactly sure,” said a third, and “I guess just, you know, getting rid of that wealth gap in the United States?” said a fourth.

For reference, Merriam-Webster defines socialism as “any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods.”

Note: Campus Reform is a project of the Leadership Institute, which bills itself as an organization that conservative activists, leaders and students.