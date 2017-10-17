A driver was dragged out of her car and beaten up after fatally hitting a toddler

Family members dragged and beat the driver who fatally hit a toddler with her vehicle after he ran into a Florida street.

Authorities say that 22-month-old Neallie Junior Saxon III chased a ball into the street when he was fatally struck by a driver. The woman did not realize she hit the child, something that is being partially blamed on his short height, and continued to drive. A group probably believing that the driver was fleeing from the scene of the accident, then pulled the woman out of the car and beat her. She was left with a broken nose and eye socket.





Caroline Chery, Saxon’s grandmother, denied that her grandchild was playing outside while unsupervised. However, witnesses told investigators that the children were often seen playing outside without adult supervision.

“Can you imagine how you would feel knowing you killed somebody’s child and then to get beat up after that?” asked neighbor Jannette Martin. “But you can understand the fact that the mother is hurting. … As far as the beating and everything, I think people were reacting and wanted to grab anyone they could. It was an emotional thing. It was very painful.”

Saxon later died at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. No charges have been brought against the driver, but investigators are searching for the people who beat her.

