A Florida man set his pregnant girlfriend on fire and police need help finding him

Police in Hialeah, Fla. are searching for Noel Grullon, 32, after they say he doused his now ex-girlfriend Allyson Rivera, 27, in gasoline and set her on fire in front of her young daughters. Rivera is six months pregnant with Grullon’s child. The couple had also dated for the same amount of time.

According to CBS News, Grullon and Rivera were arguing, possibly over cigarettes, just before the attack. Rivera said that she asked Grullon to stop throwing the drawers from the cabinets out of concern that it would wake her daughters, reports ABC10. Grullon later returned with the can of gasoline and set her ablaze.





She suffered second-degree burns on her upper torso.

“It took most of the day for her to finally admit to a social worker what had really happened to her,” recalled Hialeah Police Sgt. Carl Zogby. “At first she was saying it was a barbecuing accident.”

“He’s got no place to run,” Zogby promised.

He fled the scene in a 2007 black Ford F150 pickup truck. The truck is associated with Florida license plate HVD-E6.

Grullon will be charged with aggravated battery when found.

Anyone who has information can call detectives at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.