Menu
drake holcomb Read this Next

This drunk driver's mugshot speaks for itself, but it's his other charge that has people talking
Advertisement

There are very legitimate ways to complain about food.

Then there’s the example of what not to do, as shown by Nelson Agosto, 51, of Stuart, Fla.


According to TCPalm, Agosto was not a happy camper when he ordered clams from Crabby’s Seafood Shack. Though an employee warned him before ordering, Agosto complained that the clams were too small. The restaurant responded to his complaint by giving him another serving at no extra cost.

But Agosto didn’t just complain to the restaurant. He also dialed 911 to inform the police.

“I ordered something, and it was extremely so small,” he told the dispatcher over the phone.

The person on the other end attempted to give him a non-emergency line, but Agosto simply called 911 again. He claimed that he “couldn’t get through” to the non-emergency line.

“He was complaining that the clams he was eating were so small. He didn’t want to pay for them,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bossio of the Stuart Police Department.

The department tweeted that they arrested Agosto for misusing the line.

“It was an arrest, but the officer did not take the guy to jail,” explained Bossio.

And it only gets better from there, as the department also released the recordings of his calls.

Since the news of Agosto’s arrest, some have taken to the restaurant’s Facebook page to ask a few very important questions about the size of its clams.

“No need to call 911,” Crabby’s has assured.

Facebook screenshot

At least one person suggested that Agosto should have gone to “small clams court.”

RELATED: Florida man who caused a car crash near his home has a hell of a reason for it

A Florida man’s issues with tiny clams got him arrested AP Photo/Patrick Whittle
Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

Man who hoarded guns and sent threats to President Trump has finally learned his fate

Man who hoarded guns and sent threats to President Trump has finally learned his fate

Convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp’s chilling letter raises fears of the worst for more victims

Convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp’s chilling letter raises fears of the worst for more victims

Justice catches up with this stranger caught on camera ringing a doorbell with bad intentions on full display

Justice catches up with this stranger caught on camera ringing a doorbell with bad intentions on full display

A man shot a burglar in the middle of a crime and now he’s the one facing the law

A man shot a burglar in the middle of a crime and now he’s the one facing the law

This drunk driver’s mugshot speaks for itself, but it’s his other charge that has people talking
Crime and punishment

This drunk driver’s mugshot speaks for itself, but it’s his other charge that has people talking

,
Florida man arrested after the cops found an elderly man in a horrific state at his house
Crime and punishment

Florida man arrested after the cops found an elderly man in a horrific state at his house

,
4 teens allegedly tossed a sandbag onto a highway as a prank — they aren’t laughing now
Crime and punishment

4 teens allegedly tossed a sandbag onto a highway as a prank — they aren’t laughing now

,
A Florida mom allegedly used her own kids to shoplift — how she reacted when caught says it all
Crime and punishment

A Florida mom allegedly used her own kids to shoplift — how she reacted when caught says it all

,
Advertisement