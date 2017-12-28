There are very legitimate ways to complain about food.

Then there’s the example of what not to do, as shown by Nelson Agosto, 51, of Stuart, Fla.





According to TCPalm, Agosto was not a happy camper when he ordered clams from Crabby’s Seafood Shack. Though an employee warned him before ordering, Agosto complained that the clams were too small. The restaurant responded to his complaint by giving him another serving at no extra cost.

But Agosto didn’t just complain to the restaurant. He also dialed 911 to inform the police.

“I ordered something, and it was extremely so small,” he told the dispatcher over the phone.

The person on the other end attempted to give him a non-emergency line, but Agosto simply called 911 again. He claimed that he “couldn’t get through” to the non-emergency line.

“He was complaining that the clams he was eating were so small. He didn’t want to pay for them,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bossio of the Stuart Police Department.

The department tweeted that they arrested Agosto for misusing the line.

Stuart Police arrested Nelson Agosto by summons for misuse of 9-1-1. Agosto called 9-1-1 after consuming a meal and complaining about his food from a restaurant. Please leave 9-1-1 for emergencies. — Stuart Police Dept. (@cityofstuart) December 21, 2017

“It was an arrest, but the officer did not take the guy to jail,” explained Bossio.

And it only gets better from there, as the department also released the recordings of his calls.

9-1-1 call released : call #1 pic.twitter.com/i84rIekuP7 — Stuart Police Dept. (@cityofstuart) December 21, 2017

Since the news of Agosto’s arrest, some have taken to the restaurant’s Facebook page to ask a few very important questions about the size of its clams.

“No need to call 911,” Crabby’s has assured.

At least one person suggested that Agosto should have gone to “small clams court.”

