A YMCA camp counselor is in hot water after he was caught drunkenly stumbling out of a 7-year-old’s bed

Twenty-year-old Nicholas Maroney could be facing some hefty charges after he was caught leaving a bunk bed where a 7-year-old girl was sleeping. Co-workers saw him leaving her cabin on July 29 and immediately called police. He was arrested and charged with child endangerment, according to a New York State Police press release. Maroney reportedly got drunk and returned to the Castile, N.Y., camp, where he stumbled into the wrong cabin and passed out. Police did not believe that there was any sexual contact.

Unfortunately for Maroney, the July incident led to a police investigation at the camp that uncovered allegations that he had sexual relations with a 16-year-old female camper. According to The State Police’s website, officers interviewed multiple campers and counselors while looking into the incident and discovered the allegations. They then tacked on a sexual misconduct charge. The camp was run by the YMCA, where Maroney was previously employed as a lifeguard.

According to the New York penal code, sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child are both class A misdemeanors.