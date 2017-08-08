A young woman was stabbed to death and her ex-boyfriend might have had something to do with it

Makayla Rhines, 21, of Las Vegas, Nev. was murdered and found next to her vehicle in her apartment garage. She died from “multiple stab and incised wounds.”

Now, ex-boyfriend Brand Hanson, 33, has been arrested in connection with her death, reports Fox5 Vegas. Hanson and Rhiner were reportedly together at the beginning of the year.

It is believed that Rhiner was attacked from behind while walking to her vehicle. Investigators are still attempting to determine what object was used in the attack.





Hanson faces a murder charge.