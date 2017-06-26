Facebook couldn’t help but laugh when a sheriff’s office needed help taking Bazooka Ricky off the streets

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Florida had a warrant for Richard Edward Vidal’s arrest and asked the public for help in the search by posting his information on Facebook.

But there was something about the 30-year-old man that interested social media users more.

The sheriff’s office included Vidal’s nickname in the post, which just so happened to be “Bazooka Ricky.”

The post attracted Facebook users far and wide, who in turn responded by leaving laughing reactions, mostly criticizing his tattoos and physique.





WFLA reports that Bazooka Ricky has since been found and arrested.