Police are looking for 1 more suspect after a threesome during Hurricane Irma turned deadly

Police have arrested a Florida man in connection to a fatal threesome that occurred while Hurricane Irma was pummeling the state, but are still on the hunt for a suspect.

Ariel Fleitas Gonzalez, 50, was murdered last month after he invited two other men over to have sex with him. With statements from witnesses who saw the two men coming in and out of Gonzalez’s apartment, police identified one suspect as Travis Emanuel Watson, whom they say is homeless, and arrested him. They have identified the other man, but are still are still searching him.





Watson, 30, reportedly told detectives that he, Gonzalez and the other man, whom he called his husband, were engaged in a consensual sexual encounter when additional sex acts between him and Gonzalez made the third man jealous. The incident then turned into a robbery, and Watson punched Gonzalez in the face and stole his wallet.

Watson’s partner then “tortured” Gonzalez and “beat him to death” with a hanger, a broomstick and a power cord while his hands were bound behind his back. Watson claimed he tried to stop the violence, saying, “Stop, stop you are going to kill the man, you’re trippin’.” However, his partner allegedly replied, “I know what I’m doing, I got this,” before pouring hot grease onto the victim.

Police later arrested Watson on suspicion of possessing marijuana and holding an open container of alcohol, but then also arrested him for suspicion of committing robbery without a weapon, kidnapping to commit or facilitate the robbery and not reporting a death after they found Gonzalez’s credit card in his wallet. He’s being held without bond on the kidnapping charge.