“Right out of a horror film”: Search for missing teen leads to a grisly discovery floating on a lake

A missing person case turned into a homicide investigation after a Canadian teen’s torso was found in Lake Ontario.

The torso of Durham resident Rori Hache, 18, was discovered by a fisherman in September after she was reported missing in August. Police said that the torso, which was floating in the lake, showed signs of significant trauma. While it was clear that the body belonged to a woman, a DNA test only recently confirmed that the remains belonged to Hache.

“This is right out of a horror film, and she’s a sweetheart,” said Krysia Meeldyk, Hache’s godmother. She remembered Hache as “incredibly bright,” beautiful, and smart.





“She did not deserve to die this way, or at all.”

Hache’s family had been searching for her in the months since she went missing, passing out flyers bearing her name and face.

Though the family was sad to learn the identity of the torso, Meeldyk called for the capture of Hache’s killer.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to place a memorial bench near the shores of the lake where Hache was found. Authorities are continuing to investigate her death. They did not say if they have any suspects in her death, nor did they have any other information about her death at that time.

Hache’s homicide marks the eighth in the area this year.

