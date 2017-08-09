Crime and punishment

Things didn’t quite work out when a man tried to deposit a million-dollar bill at his bank

Dennis Strickland, 33, of Sioux City, Iowa, had the perfect plan all figured out. He would walk into the bank, deposit one $1 million-dollar bill into his account and walk out a genuine millionaire.

Unfortunately for Strickland, a bank teller immediately noticed that the bill was a fake, reports Sioux City Journal.

Sioux City police were called to the scene.

As officers had Strickland empty his pockets, a bag of methamphetamine was discovered.


While no charges have been filed for the fraudulent currency, Strickland has since been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held on a $1,000 bond.

