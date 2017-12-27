Menu
Unfortunately, for as long as there are cars, there will be drunk people behind the wheel and one Georgia man found out the hard way that driving after boozing isn’t a great idea. But 23-year-old Drake Holcomb only made his problems worse when he told a rescuing firefighter to “perform oral sex on him,” according to the police report — though we’re guessing he used more colloquial wording.


Holcomb was driving his Jeep on Tuesday night on Highway 27 in Rome, Georgia when he rear-ended a 54-year-old man and sent the other driver’s F-150 rolling. The other motorist was switching lanes to pass a vehicle when he saw Holcomb approaching fast behind him. At an overpass, Holcomb tried to correct his Jeep but overshot his mark and smashed into the guardrail, according to the Rome News-Tribune.

Firefighters had to use a winch to get Holcomb’s jeep off of the guardrail and were forced to saw open the driver’s side door. Thankfully, they were able to get him out without causing any more damage, but when they pulled him from the vehicle, he reportedly told an firefighter on two occasions to perform oral sex on him.

Paramedics smelled alcohol on his breath, and after being taken to Floyd Medical Center, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DUI, solicitation of sodomy, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and driving too fast for conditions.

Though the solicitation of sodomy charge sounds like it could carry a nasty jail sentence, the charge is only a misdemeanor, according to the Georgia penal code — in Georgia, misdemeanors are punishable by no more than a year in prison or a hefty fine.

A misdemeanor DUI charge generally means that it’s the suspect’s first time getting nabbed driving drunk and Holcomb will probably be able to get off with some community service and an ugly hike in the price of his insurance.

Alex is from Delaware. He lives in DC.
