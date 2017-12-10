A Texas neighborhood is shaken by the deaths of two young children, which authorities believe came at the hand of their father.

Police responded to a North Richland Hills home over the weekend after a mother called 911. The mother was uninjured, but two children and an adult man, later found to be their father, were found dead at the residence.





“Upon arrival, officers found a 5-year-old female, 9-year-old male and adult male all deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Initial investigation revealed the father shot the children and then shot himself,” explained NRHPD in a statement.

The department went on to explain a search into the home’s records “revealed no prior history between [the] department and the family or address.” The names of those involved have not yet been released.

We are working an apparent murder/suicide in the 7400 block of College Cir S – 2 small children and adult male deceased. PIO on scene. Media staging Susan Lee/North Richland Blvd. pic.twitter.com/dCLiy4qMaZ — NRH Police (@NRHPD) December 9, 2017

“There’s no history here,” said police spokesperson Carissa Katekaru. “We’re still trying to figure out why. I grew up in North Richland Hills, and I would call this a pretty quiet neighborhood.”

Neighbor Denise Albino, 57, has lived in the area for about 20 years.

“Oh my God, those poor babies,” she said. “I just can’t understand why people do this kind of thing.”

Albino said that her son told her about the news.

“I didn’t know them,” she added. “I would see the kids playing basketball all the time, but I never really got a chance to speak with them.”

Another neighbor, Rosa Nichols, said, “You can drive by, and they can have a perfect house, but you don’t know what’s going on inside the house. It’s so sad.”

“We lived there for several years and had some happy memories and sure hate to have sad memories made there for these families. For this family, we don’t know you, but we sure feel for you,” said Mike Bentley, who once lived in the home.

