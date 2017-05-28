Donald Trump got off the plane from Europe and immediately attacked the “fake news media”

The president was up and at ’em early on Sunday, tweeting just after returning from Europe.
RELATED: Trump says that he finally agrees with Rosie O’Donnell on this hot topic
President Trump hailed his global tour as a success, then shifted gears to discuss the “fake news media.”
He also said British Prime Minister Theresa May was “angry” about leaks of information related to the Manchester terrorist attack.
The president said Greg Gianforte’s congressional win in Montana was “big […] for Republicans.”
Before his election, Gianforte was charged for the alleged assault of Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.
RELATED: “Body-slamming” a reporter just made Greg Gianforte a whole lot of money
“When you make a mistake you have to own up to it, that’s the Montana way,” Gianforte said later. “Last night I made a mistake […] That’s not the person I am and it’s not the way I’ll lead in this state.”