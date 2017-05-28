Donald Trump got off the plane from Europe and immediately attacked the “fake news media”

The president was up and at ’em early on Sunday, tweeting just after returning from Europe.

Just returned from Europe. Trip was a great success for America. Hard work but big results! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

President Trump hailed his global tour as a success, then shifted gears to discuss the “fake news media.”

It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

Whenever you see the words 'sources say' in the fake news media, and they don't mention names…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

….it is very possible that those sources don't exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

Does anyone notice how the Montana Congressional race was such a big deal to Dems & Fake News until the Republican won? V was poorly covered — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

He also said British Prime Minister Theresa May was “angry” about leaks of information related to the Manchester terrorist attack.

British Prime Minister May was very angry that the info the U.K. gave to U.S. about Manchester was leaked. Gave me full details! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017





The president said Greg Gianforte’s congressional win in Montana was “big […] for Republicans.”

Big win in Montana for Republicans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

Before his election, Gianforte was charged for the alleged assault of Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

“When you make a mistake you have to own up to it, that’s the Montana way,” Gianforte said later. “Last night I made a mistake […] That’s not the person I am and it’s not the way I’ll lead in this state.”