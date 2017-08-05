Ex-Bush administration ethics lawyer said if they want lie detectors in WH, they should start at this location

A former Bush Administration ethics lawyer, Richard W. Painter, thinks that if the White House is going to use lie detectors, they should put one on the press secretary podium where it would “light up like a disco.”

On Friday, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said that the Justice Department may consider using polygraph tests to find out who’s leaking information.

“Well they may — they may not. There are many different ways to discover who is leaking,” Conway said during an interview on Fox News. “This is really incensing the people who are here to serve, and that begins with the president and the vice president, our Cabinet [and] our chiefs of staff.”





Following Conway’s comments, Painter tweeted that if they wanted to use lie detectors, they should put one on the press secretary podium, writing, “Kellyanne wants lie detectors in the White House? Try one on the press secretary podium. The place will light up like a disco!”

Conway’s comments followed an announcement by Attorney General Jeff Sessions that there would be a government-wide crackdown on leakers. The Trump administration has been beleaguered by a nonstop stream of leaks from within its ranks. President Trump has railed against leakers several times, but so far, he hasn’t managed to stop the leaks.