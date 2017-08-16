Former President Obama’s tweet about Charlottesville just broke this Twitter record

Former President Barack Obama’s tweet about the violence that broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend has now broken the Twitter record for most likes.

The tweet was a picture of children looking out a window at the former president and was captioned, “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…”

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Currently, the tweet has been liked over 3.3 million times and shared more than 1.3 million times.

The tweet which previously held the most liked record came from pop star Ariana Grande after her concert in Manchester, England, was rocked by tragedy when a bomb was detonated and 23 of people lost their lives. Her tweet was liked more the 2.7 million times.





RELATED: Former President Obama issues a statement and credits supporters who helped derail Obamacare repeal

The former president’s tweet was followed up by two more tweets, which completed the quote attributed to late South African President Nelson Mandela that was started in his first tweet.

"People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love…" — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

"…For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." – Nelson Mandela — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

The full quote reads, “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”