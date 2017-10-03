A brave veteran stole a truck to get Las Vegas shooting victims to a hospital

Taylor Winston was among the thousands of concert-goers in Las Vegas who ran from the bullets on Sunday night at the worst mass shooting in modern United States history. But 29-year-old’s story is a little different, as he rushed to help those injured by the gunfire.

When the shooting ceased, Winston stole a truck, loaded the most critical victims he found into the back and drove to the Desert Springs Hospital Center. Winston says he was dancing with his girlfriend near the stage when the gunshots erupted. When he noticed a few trucks parked on the other side of a fence, he ran to them and was lucky enough to find one with the keys in it. Before ambulances even arrived to the scene, Winston was rushing people to the hospital. The Marine combat veteran told CBS This Morning, “There were just too many, and it was overwhelming how much blood was everywhere.”





RELATED: Chilling footage and photos show the hotel room the Las Vegas shooter used in his massacre

Winston estimates that he took between 20 and 30 people to the hospital. He says the scene was “like a war zone, but [victims] couldn’t fight back.” He joined the Marines at the age of 17 and served two tours in Iraq before being honorably discharged in 2011. On Monday night, Winston returned the keys to the truck to the owner, and though he doesn’t know what happened to the people he rushed to the hospital, there’s a very good chance that he saved a lot of lives.