You can’t please everyone.

The latest inconvenience in life that had people on the internet triggered was, yes, Walmart being closed on Christmas.





All you have to do is search “Walmart closed” on Twitter and voilà — Gripeville, USA.

No Chick-fil-A on Sunday, no Target on Christmas Eve and no Walmart, said one, adding “being non-Christian is actually so inconvenient!!!”

ya girl drove to chick fil a, remembered it was closed bc it’s a Sunday, drove to Target for ice cream, remembered it was closed because xmas eve, drove to Walmart bc when is Walmart ever closed and guess what? it was closed. being non-Christian is actually so inconvenient!!! — afnan 🌻 (@afnan_elsheikh) December 25, 2017

Has Walmart gone insane? One person wanted to know.

TF has Walmart gone insane?! It's closed and I'm almost positive i have never seen it closed for holidays… Are they pretending to have a heart, or not willing to pay employees? Got thode tax cuts coming why do they need to poison us anymore? I'm buying kale from idk where. — Dillon McCarthy (@iamDillonMac) December 26, 2017

Walmart be closed on Christmas? — Donovan Weatherspoon (@2realmacdatfee) December 25, 2017

Why did nobody tell me Walmart Is closed BEFORE i took my rear wheel stang out into this snowy FUCK — Cameron|-/Gibson (@CameronThePuma) December 25, 2017

Walmart is “not good enough to be closed today,” said a person complaining about Walmart being closed.

Walmart is not good enough to be closed today — 120yearz (@120yearz) December 25, 2017

Where on earth is this guy going to find brown sugar?

Redneck pulls up next to me, asks if Walmart is closed and I say yes. He pulls off but then throws it in reverse and asks “where in the fuck can I get brown sugar” I almost lost it lmao — Jared (@JaredBranham_) December 25, 2017

Seriously — Walmart was closed and someone “couldn’t believe it.”

I can't believe Walmart has been closed since yesterday. They open up tomorrow at 6 a.m. — Shelley (@ShellBenji51) December 26, 2017

This is where we are.

At least one Walmart employee responded to the hysteria and was thankful that people got to spend Christmas with their families.

I am noticing a lot of people are mad,because Wal-Mart isn’t open on Christmas, associates deserve to spend time with their families like everyone else so people should respect that. I live in a state where Wal-Mart is closed on Thanks giving and Christmas. — Pamela Stickney (@AssocAtWalmart) December 26, 2017

