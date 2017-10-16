Hillary Clinton was forced to cancel appearances after an injury put her in crutches

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was forced to cancel a number of appearances after breaking a toe, reports Daily Mail.

“I was running down the stairs in heels with a cup of coffee in hand, I was talking over my shoulder and my heel caught and I fell backwards,” Clinton recalled on “The Graham Norton Show” while wearing a surgical boot. Clinton, who was also sporting crutches when she walked into the studio, said that she broke a toe as a result.

Clinton was promoting her new book, “What Happened,” in the United Kingdom, but the tumble forced her to miss appearances on ITV’s “This Morning” and “Woman’s Hour” on Radio 4.

“Supposed to be interviewing Hillary Clinton… but she’s fallen over and hurt her foot!! Gutted,” wrote “This Morning” host Philip Schofield on Snapchat.