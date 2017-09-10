“It’s a sign”: a beautiful photo police shared just before Irma is lifting hearts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared a beautiful photo of a rainbow as Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma.

The photo was taken at Jacksonville Beach, one of the areas under a mandatory evacuation.

“This beautiful site at Jacksonville Beach as we prepare for Hurricane Irma,” police wrote.

It quickly got thousands of likes and shares on Facebook. At this time, the photo has been shared more than 3,000 times, with many saying, “It’s a sign.”





For many on social media, the photo called to mind Genesis 9:12-15: