“It’s a sign”: a beautiful photo police shared just before Irma is lifting hearts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared a beautiful photo of a rainbow as Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma.
RELATED: Is there anything dumber than taking selfies as Hurricane Irma approaches? Yes, it happened
The photo was taken at Jacksonville Beach, one of the areas under a mandatory evacuation.
“This beautiful site at Jacksonville Beach as we prepare for Hurricane Irma,” police wrote.
It quickly got thousands of likes and shares on Facebook. At this time, the photo has been shared more than 3,000 times, with many saying, “It’s a sign.”
RELATED: As Florida braces for Irma, some 460 inmates have been evacuated from jail
For many on social media, the photo called to mind Genesis 9:12-15:
And God said: This is the sign of the covenant which I will give between me and you, and to every living soul that is with you, for perpetual generations. 13 I will set my bow in the clouds, and it shall be the sign of a covenant between me, and between the earth. 14 And when I shall cover the sky with clouds, my bow shall appear in the clouds: 15 And I will remember my covenant with you, and with every living soul that beareth flesh: and there shall no more be waters of a flood to destroy all flesh.