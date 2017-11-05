Man jumps to his death from New York’s Trump Tower

An unidentified man reportedly jumped to his death from the top floor of Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York City on Sunday.

He jumped from the top of the tower and fell 44 stories to his death, The New York Daily News reports. Witnesses said he jumped around 6:10 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: “Multiple victims” reported at Baptist church shooting in Texas

The man fell behind the Trump marquee, near the sidewalk in front of the tower, which houses luxury apartments and a hotel just off Central Park. President Trump’s New York office and home is about a mile away from where the incident took place.





A spokesperson for the New York Police Department said an investigation is ongoing but no foul play is suspected.