Disney cast member’s “sudden urge” in a car dealership waiting room ended in handcuffs

A Disney cast member was arrested over the weekend after he was caught masturbating in the waiting room of a car dealership, police say.

Police arrested 47-year-old Brian Davis on Saturday at a Nissan dealership in Clermont, Florida. The Disney employee was allegedly masturbating while waiting for his car to be serviced sometime around 11 a.m. A witness said that she saw Davis pull his shirt over his pants and begin touching himself while watching pornography on his phone. The witness even recorded a video of the incident and provided it to authorities, ClickonOrlando reports.





When confronted, police say Davis confessed to the behavior, saying that he knew there were other people in the room but that he had a “sudden urge,” the Orlando Sentinel reports. Deputies then asked if they could see his phone and Davis agreed, revealing 14 searches on a pornographic site. He also claimed that he is a “private person” and that he didn’t intend for people to watch him.

Davis works at Disney World but his position is unclear. A spokesperson for the company said that he is suspended without pay until the case is resolved. He was charged with indecent exposure of sexual organs.