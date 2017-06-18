More than 80 Great Danes have been rescued from horrid conditions smelling of feces, raw chicken and ammonia

A grand total of 84 Great Danes that had been living in horrible conditions in Wolfeboro, N.H., were rescued on Friday in a joint operation involving the Humane Society of the United States and the Wolfeboro Police Department.

According to WMUR, 75 of the dogs were rescued from a location in Wolfeboro, while nine more were rescued in Bartlett.

The report details conditions that were so bad, police officers with more than 20 years on the force say they’ve never seen anything like it.





Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau said, “Words cannot describe the absolute abhorrent conditions these animals were living in.”

“I’ve never seen conditions this bad in more than 21 years of law enforcement. Words cannot describe the absolute abhorrent conditions these animals were living in,” he said. “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Humane Society of the United States, Conway Area Humane Society and Pope Memorial SPCA, whose expert opinion and counsel was well-received, as well as the other local organizations who assisted at the scene.”

The Great Danes with red, swollen eyes were said to be sliding around on their feces as rescuers were overpowered by odors of the feces, raw chicken and ammonia.

Police have arrested arrest 60-year-old Christina Fay after beginning the investigation into potential animal abuse in early May.

She now faces two misdemeanor charges of animal neglect, but these charges could be upgraded.

The Humane Society of the United States announced the massive rescue on Saturday: