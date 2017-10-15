People are freaking out about this homeowner’s MAGA Halloween garage display

It’s not political, it’s just a Halloween decoration.

RELATED: Restaurant closes after its pro-Trump Facebook post saw backlash

The white sheet read: “Make America Great Again. Purge and Purify,” emblazoned in red paint.

Stirring Things Up: “Halloween decorations“ upsetting some people and Roy, Ut. The sign maker, 2News@10. pic.twitter.com/ZAVGSfJRvR — Chris Jones (@jonesnews) October 13, 2017

While it was meant as an homage to the horror movie “The Purge: Election Year,” which used “Keep America Great,” as a tagline, neighbors, as well as social media users, called the Roy, Utah, display racist.

“Apparently I’m getting a lot of heat for it for being racist,” homeowner Kade Rogers said in a Facebook video. “In no way, shape, or form am I racist, at all. I believe we all bleed the same color. It doesn’t matter what color you are, as long as you’re a patriot.”





So, Rogers slightly changed the wording:

“Keep America Great. Purge and Purify.”

Neighbor Nathan Peterson, who first thought the sign was a racist attack, now knows about the movie and feels differently about the edited sign.

“Now that we know it’s a Halloween prop, it’s not that big of a deal,” Peterson said. “I kind of feel bad for making it a big deal, but still, he chose the wrong wording at first.”

Rogers got death threats and his car was keyed, according to KTSU. Still, he is not taking down the decoration.

RELATED: Texas man buys a billboard to deliver a Texas-sized message about Donald Trump and the media

“I didn’t mean for it to be political,” Rogers told KSTU. “This is just a Halloween decoration. That’s all this is.”