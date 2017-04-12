President Trump says Hillary Clinton would be “going to trial” if not for FBI Director James Comey

President Donald Trump, in a sit-down interview with Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo, said FBI Director James Comey “saved” Hillary Clinton’s life.

The full interview aired Wednesday morning.

“Don’t forget, when Jim Comey came out, he saved Hillary Clinton. He saved her life,” Trump said, referring to Comey’s 2016 press conference during which he revealed he would not pursue charges against Clinton. “And I joke about it a little bit. When he was reading those charges, she was guilty of every charge, and then he said she was essentially OK. ”





Bartiromo asked why Trump didn’t replace Comey.

“Well, because, I want to give everybody a good, fair chance,” Trump said. “Director Comey was very, very good to Hillary Clinton, that I could tell you. If he weren’t, she would be right now going to trial.”

Bartiromo asked, “Are you going to push that?” — meaning pursue charges against Clinton.

“I don’t want to talk about that,” Trump said. “I want to talk about positive things.”

Of course, some would argue that Comey killed Clinton’s chances of becoming president when late in the campaign he re-opened the investigation into Clinton’s email server. Comey had said he did not know the significance of those emails, but Clinton and Democrats were furious at the timing.

Meanwhile, it is now known that the FBI was also investigating Russian intervention and possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, but Comey made no mention of it. Trump is currently under investigation by the FBI, including for possible coordination with the Russians.

Bartiromo asked Trump if it is too late to remove Comey as the FBI director.

“No, it’s not too late,” Trump said, “but I have confidence in him. We’ll see what happens. It’s going to be interesting.”

Trump also continued to discredit President Obama’s former National Security Adviser Susan Rice even though the evidence suggests that her attempts to “unmask” names in his campaign were routine procedure. Bartiromo said Rice has said her actions were not politically motivated.

Trump rebuffed that notion: “Does anybody really believe that? What they did is horrible.”