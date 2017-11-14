Menu
Just one day after his return to the Senate after allegedly being assaulted by his neighbor, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) announced his proposal Tuesday to amend the Senate tax reform bill to repeal the individual mandate in health insurance.


“Today I am announcing my intention to amend the Senate tax bill to repeal the individual mandate and provide bigger tax cuts for middle income taxpayers,” Paul said on Twitter. “The mandate repeal is a promise we all made and we should keep. It also allows an additional $300 billion+ in tax cuts.”

Paul says a repeal would prevent taxpayers from seeing a tax increase due to a loss of state and local deductions. He added that he will also be introducing a similar deduction in the House plan, which will make tax reform fairer for the American middle class.

“This will help ensure House acceptance of the Senate plan as leaders there have stated they will not accept a plan with no state and local deductibility. Repeal the mandate fix problems with Senate bill through more tax cuts for all and help ensure House and Senate plans agree,” Paul said.

The Congressional Budget Office recently said that repealing the mandate could save over $300 billion, though 13 million Americans could lose their current insurance.

Late Monday night, President Trump welcomed Paul back to the Senate on Twitter, adding that Paul will be a key voice on tax cuts and reform.

In October, President Trump signed an executive order based on Paul’s Association Health Plan idea, which advocates say would allow people to purchase insurance across state lines as well as form groups that would potentially help lower costs and increase health care access.

Rand Paul is demanding that individual mandate repeal be included in the tax bill AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Autumn Price About the author:
Autumn Price is a graduate of Liberty University who also contributes at The Resurgent and Campus Reform. Follow her on Twitter @AutumnDawnPrice
