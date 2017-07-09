Actor Rob Schneider showed no mercy to CNN in one loud and clear tweet: “Biased, fake, lies, a blackmailer! And…”

“You Don’t Mess With the Zohan” and “American Virgin” star Rob Schneider blasted CNN as “biased, fake, lies, distortions, fake sources, & a blackmailer” on Thursday in a tweet.

Some of his accusations point to a recent CNN story that threatened to publicly reveal the identity of the person who created a wrestling video recently tweeted by Donald Trump, the President of the United States.

CNN published a piece identifying the creator of the GIF image, a Reddit user under the screenname HansA**holeSolo. He had a long history of racist and anti-Semitic messages, most of which were posted to Reddit’s Donald Trump-centric forum, called “The Donald.”





Once CNN contacted the man via internet accounts under his real name, he began deleting offensive posts and posted a statement of apology:

I would also like to apologize for the posts made that were racist, bigoted, and anti-semitic. I am in no way this kind of person, I love and accept people of all walks of life and have done so for my entire life. I am not the person that the media portrays me to be in real life, I was trolling and posting things to get a reaction from the subs on reddit and never meant any of the hateful things I said in those posts.

A number of Trump supporters took this to mean that he had been blackmailed.

Schneider has appeared to tread both sides of the line, incorporating Democratic and Republican politicians in his tweets and comedic bits. Many jokes about Trump involve Schneider’s wife Patricia, who is of Mexican descent.

Trump.

People are willin to try somethin diff't

A divorced guy may try a hooker. He knows it may not be good for him but he's willing to try — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) May 6, 2016

Dear Donald Trump,

One thing I've learned from marrying a Mexican woman and having a Mexican Suegra is

DON'T PISS OFF MEXICANS!

Now you know — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 30, 2015

I don't know how Russia was able to stop Hillary from campaigning in Wisconsin &Michigan but that's even more proof of blah-blah in our blah — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) April 5, 2017