Here are the amazing records astronaut Peggy Whitson recently broke in space

Astronaut Peggy Whitson returned to Earth over the weekend, but not before she broke a few records in space.
Whitson spent 288 days, nearly nine and a half months, aboard the International Space Station. This coupled with her previous missions means that she has spent the longest amount of time — 665 days — any American or woman has ever spent in space.
At 57 years old, Whitson is also the oldest female astronaut.
She also broke records by conducting ten space walks, the most any woman has conducted, and becoming the first woman to command a space station twice.