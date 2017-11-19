Star NFL running back Marshawn Lynch of the Oakland Raiders was spotted sitting down on the sidelines as the U.S. national anthem played before a Sunday afternoon game in Mexico against the New England Patriots.





Lynch, says reporter Ben Volin, took his demonstration a step further by standing during the Mexican national anthem.

Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 19, 2017

Mexican national anthem being sung on field at Estadio Azteca. And throughout the crowd. Marshawn Lynch rose for it. pic.twitter.com/Pz4GoEfyuw — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 19, 2017

Some responders claimed that this was “false news.”

That’s false news. He was getting his equipment worked on. Don’t try and start shit — jesus lopez (@therapistjl) November 19, 2017

He was standing during the US national anthem but then had to sit down for some reason and trainers started working on his equipment. When he stood for the Mexican national anthem again trainers were working on his chest pads. Ben tried to paint it as he did it for being a dick — jesus lopez (@therapistjl) November 19, 2017

Why must you make shit up

Not what happened — joe (@JoeAno1) November 19, 2017

It’s not the first time Lynch chose to sit during the anthem. In fact, he’s been doing it all season.

Raiders and Broncos sidelines during the national anthem pic.twitter.com/Gon8DUDXpG — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 1, 2017

Lynch over the summer claimed that he had been sitting during the anthem for 11 years, and his coach Jack Del Rio responded to that by saying, “It’s a non-issue for me.”

“On Marshawn, talked to Marshawn trying to make sure we’re on the same page,” Del Rio said. “He said, ‘This is something I’ve done for 11 years. It’s not a form of anything other than me being myself.’ I said, ‘So you understand how I feel, I very strongly believe in standing for the national anthem. But I’m going to respect you as a man, you do your thing. We’ll do ours.’ It’s a non-issue for me.”

