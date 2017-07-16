Surprise! Fired FBI director James Comey already has a book deal in the works

Former FBI director James Comey is writing a book about his career and his brief stint in the Trump administration, and it looks like publishers are willing to pay big bucks for a tell-all.

Comey has recently met with New York publishers, and his representatives said there’s major interest in a Comey memoir, according to The New York Times.

The book is expected to go to auction this week, the Times reported.





Comey was first appointed as FBI director by President Barack Obama, but was kept on by the Trump administration until his sudden firing in May.