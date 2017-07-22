The Arizona mother who drowned her twin boys because “nobody loved them” has gotten two life sentences for her crimes

An Arizona mother with a history of mental illness who admitted to intentionally drowned her twin boys in 2015 because “nobody loved them and nobody loved her” has been sentenced to two lifetimes in prison.

RELATED: What this mother did to her precious twin boys will make you sick to your stomach

Mireya Alejandra Lopez, 24, who also attempted to drown her 3-year-old step-brother but was prevented from doing so by family members, drowned her 2-year-old twins years ago and has been found guilty but insane on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.





Judge Brad Astrowsky of Maricopa County Superior Court has ordered that Lopez be transported to the mental hospital under the jurisdiction of a psychiatric review board.

NBC News reported in 2015 that “Police and firefighters were called to a home in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale just before noon [that] Sunday, where they found the twin 2-year-old boys lying unresponsive on a bed.”

Attempts to revive the boys were not successful.

“During the course of the police investigation, suspect Mireya Alejandra Lopez […] stated to police that she intentionally drowned both of her twin boys in the bathtub,” Avondale police said. “Mireya also stated to investigators that she also attempted to drown another child in the home, but she was stopped by family and this child did not suffer any injuries.”

RELATED: A neighbor who didn’t hesitate to shoot and kill a would-be drowner of twin babies has officially been ruled justified

Court records said Lopez told investigators that she took medication for depression, schizophrenia and psychosis. She also said she killed her kids because she didn’t want them to grow up with the same difficulties she’s had.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.