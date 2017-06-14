The first video of the armed assault on Republicans at a baseball practice has emerged, and it is frightening

Warning: This video contains graphic content.

Chilling video has emerged of the shooting that took place Wednesday in Alexandria, Va., where 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Ill., whose social media was rife with anti-Republican and anti-Trump posts, targeted Republican lawmakers as they practiced in advance of the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

Five people in total, including members of the Capitol Police, were injured by the armed assault and the shooter was killed.

RELATED: The man who opened fire on congressional Republicans frequently bashed them online

The New York Post has published the video and it shows House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), who was shot in the hip, laying motionless on the field.





Many gunshots can be heard and the fear is palpable.

Eventually you can see that Scalise’s colleagues rushed to his side. Scalise was rushed to the hospital, where he had been listed in stable condition.

At the time of this writing, Scalise is now listed in “critical condition” following surgery.

The Latest: Washington hospital says Rep. Steve Scalise is in critical condition following surgery. https://t.co/io3nKmZ6FK — The Associated Press (@AP) June 14, 2017

MedStar Washington said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that Rep. Steve Scalise “was critically injured and remains in critical condition.” It provided no further details about him.

Rep. Scalise was critically injured and remains in critical condition. The other patient is in good condition. — MedStar Washington (@MedStarWHC) June 14, 2017

The hospital said another victim of the shooting is in good condition. It did not identify the victim.

RELATED: The shooter who opened fire on Republicans has been identified and his Facebook page is filled with anti-Trump posts

The video was recorded by a man who was walking his dog.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.