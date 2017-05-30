A comedian alleges that President Trump blocked her on Twitter — and she’s not the only one

A late-night writer and comedian found herself blocked by President Trump on Twitter.

Bess Kalb shared an alleged screenshot from Twitter, informing her of the action:

OH. MY. EFFING. GOD.

The President of the United States just blocked me on Twitter because I hurt his feelings. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/oB5zTAs7In — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 29, 2017

Kalb shared the tweet that led up to the blocking and her feelings about the action:

For the official record, here's the straw that broke the camel's back. Kalb out. pic.twitter.com/piv7T5wCC3 — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 29, 2017

And, honestly, he just lost my vote. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 29, 2017

From now on, there is only one Snowflake. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 29, 2017

Today our president took more time to address a girl making fun of him on Twitter than the domestic terrorist who fatally stabbed 2 heroes. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 29, 2017

And she’s not the only one.

Apparently, others found themselves blocked by the president as well:

The President of the United States blocked me on Twitter and I'm literally at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/ozqiB2uzgs — Jordan (@jordansdiamonds) May 30, 2017