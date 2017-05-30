A comedian alleges that President Trump blocked her on Twitter — and she’s not the only one

A late-night writer and comedian found herself blocked by President Trump on Twitter.
Bess Kalb shared an alleged screenshot from Twitter, informing her of the action:
Kalb shared the tweet that led up to the blocking and her feelings about the action:
And she’s not the only one.
Apparently, others found themselves blocked by the president as well: