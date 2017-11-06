A design fail turned a TV guest’s dress into a joke about her chest

One morning news guest’s wardrobe decision was unlike anything viewers had ever seen.

English television personality Scarlett Moffatt appeared on “Sunday Brunch” wearing a dress patterned with chains, jewels, and other objects. However, viewers quickly noticed that an unfortunate design flaw made the pattern look like a pair of droopy breasts. The dress could be seen throughout the entire segment:

Viewers also took to Twitter to talk about the dress.

I suspect Scarlett Moffat may have just sneaked a peak at her Twitter account. #SundayBrunch pic.twitter.com/xFy6z9Pnha — Ashley (@ashleyfovargue) November 5, 2017





But Moffatt got some support along the way. Co-host Johnny Vegas took a picture with Moffatt after drawing a pair of breasts on his own shirt.

Moffatt also poked fun at herself by tweeting, “Love my little boobie dress.”

Love my little boobie dress 😂 — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) November 5, 2017

She certainly isn’t the first person who discovered on the air that their fashion choices might have been a mistake.

One meteorologist’s dress became a victim of the green screen in a segment that went viral in 2016.

Others have used outfit fails to there advantage, like this meteorologist who came up with a pretty nifty Halloween costume.

Happy Halloween! Here's your spooky headless forecast for today & trick or treating tonight #Halloween https://t.co/0NJKMlwPvc 🎃👻🧙‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/PoMFAtCE7T — Met Office (@metoffice) October 31, 2017

