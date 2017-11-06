A design fail turned a TV guest’s dress into a joke about her chest

One morning news guest’s wardrobe decision was unlike anything viewers had ever seen.
English television personality Scarlett Moffatt appeared on “Sunday Brunch” wearing a dress patterned with chains, jewels, and other objects. However, viewers quickly noticed that an unfortunate design flaw made the pattern look like a pair of droopy breasts. The dress could be seen throughout the entire segment:
Viewers also took to Twitter to talk about the dress.
But Moffatt got some support along the way. Co-host Johnny Vegas took a picture with Moffatt after drawing a pair of breasts on his own shirt.
Moffatt also poked fun at herself by tweeting, “Love my little boobie dress.”
She certainly isn’t the first person who discovered on the air that their fashion choices might have been a mistake.
One meteorologist’s dress became a victim of the green screen in a segment that went viral in 2016.
Others have used outfit fails to there advantage, like this meteorologist who came up with a pretty nifty Halloween costume.
