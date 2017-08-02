A press briefing lost all control when Stephen Miller and Jim Acosta argued over the Statue of Liberty

It’s not uncommon for the White House press briefings to be without a bit of contention between the administration and members of the press, but Wednesday’s showdown between White House policy adviser Stephen Miller and CNN’s Jim Acosta went to different heights.

Miller, whose messaging style can often be abrasive, went back and forth with Acosta over certain measures found in the RAISE (Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy) Act that have been perceived as limiting to legal immigration:

Full exchange between Stephen Miller & @acosta on Statue of Liberty & immigration. "It reveals your cosmopolitan bias to a shocking degree." pic.twitter.com/9eHTiNaR4G — CSPAN (@cspan) August 2, 2017

“The Statue of Liberty says ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.’ It doesn’t say anything about speaking English or being able to be a computer programmer,” Acosta said. He asked if the administration was “trying to change what it means to be an immigrant coming into this country.”

Miller hit back, telling him that the requirement to speak English is already in place.