A reporter explains why he lost his cool with Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Brian Karem of The Sentinel Newspapers clashed with Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a heated exchange on Tuesday. Karem became fed up with Sanders’ “inflammatory” slights against the media.

Karem appeared on a Wednesday segment of CNN’s “New Day” to discuss the exchange:

"I don't like bullies," says reporter @BrianKarem, who clashed Tuesday with WH Deputy Press Secretary @SarahHuckabee https://t.co/mepnPdRG2L — New Day (@NewDay) June 28, 2017

“I don’t like bullies,” he told the network. “I’ve been tired of being bullied.”

Karem said that he did not appreciate being called “an enemy of the people” as a member of the media.





“I respect what the White House does,” he made sure to add.

It’s no secret that the national news media and the administration have a strained relationship. During Tuesday’s exchange, Karem informed Sanders that the White House press pool was “only trying to do their job:”