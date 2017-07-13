The media

Anderson Cooper and Sebastian Gorka went in on an insult war that continued even after their interview

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and White House national security aide Sebastian Gorka faced each other in an interview that quickly went sour after Gorka criticized the media.

“I’m said to see CNN fall to this,” Gorka told Cooper.

Gorka accused the network of seeking “salacious, sensational coverage” for their ratings.

“I’m just going to ignore the insults because I don’t think it really gets us anywhere,” Cooper responded.


Following the interview, Cooper mocked Gorka’s look as “the Hungarian Don Rickles.”

