Anderson Cooper and Sebastian Gorka went in on an insult war that continued even after their interview

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and White House national security aide Sebastian Gorka faced each other in an interview that quickly went sour after Gorka criticized the media.

WH Deputy Assistant to President Trump @SebGorka attacks the media in contentious exchange with @andersoncooper https://t.co/CbyGcCWsLd — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) July 13, 2017

RELATED: An interview quickly got out of hand when a guest accused Tucker Carlson of defending Vladimir Putin

“I’m said to see CNN fall to this,” Gorka told Cooper.

Gorka accused the network of seeking “salacious, sensational coverage” for their ratings.

“I’m just going to ignore the insults because I don’t think it really gets us anywhere,” Cooper responded.





Following the interview, Cooper mocked Gorka’s look as “the Hungarian Don Rickles.”