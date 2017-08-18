Chelsea Clinton’s take on the statue debate ended in a reminder to Google before tweeting

Chelsea Clinton weighed in on the present statue removal debate with a religious analogy:
“The story of Lucifer-who rebelled against God-is part of many Christians’ traditions. I’ve never been in a church with a Lucifer statue,” she said, drawing comparisons between the story of God kicking Satan out of Heaven and the Civil War.
After making the tweet, critics were quick to inform her that her premise was incorrect. In fact, many churches had artwork that depicted Satan.
Others criticized what they believed to be Clinton’s religious habits:
Even the Church of Satan had a response: