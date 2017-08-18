Chelsea Clinton’s take on the statue debate ended in a reminder to Google before tweeting

Chelsea Clinton weighed in on the present statue removal debate with a religious analogy:

The story of Lucifer-who rebelled against God-is part of many Christians' traditions. I've never been in a church with a Lucifer statue. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 18, 2017

“The story of Lucifer-who rebelled against God-is part of many Christians’ traditions. I’ve never been in a church with a Lucifer statue,” she said, drawing comparisons between the story of God kicking Satan out of Heaven and the Civil War.

After making the tweet, critics were quick to inform her that her premise was incorrect. In fact, many churches had artwork that depicted Satan.

RELATED: Top Democrat calls on Paul Ryan to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol





Statue of Lucifer in Holy Trinity Church Marylebone, Westminster pic.twitter.com/BHvZWvbo8D — Gay Lynn Westover (@UberPT) August 18, 2017

Virtually every Catholic church of St. Michael has the archangel slaying lucifer in some form or another. — Rob Eno (@Robeno) August 18, 2017

The what-aboutism is not strong in this one. https://t.co/vYw7LfIJAi — strawman_san (@strawman_chan) August 18, 2017

RELATED: Two women who accused Bill Clinton of rape ask why his statue is still standing amid national debate

Others criticized what they believed to be Clinton’s religious habits:

Twice this week. In addition to be fortunate to attend services at l'Abbaye de Saint-Benoît-du-Luc, we also visited nearby St. Aidan's. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 18, 2017

Even the Church of Satan had a response: