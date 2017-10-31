Critics denounce televangelist Pat Robertson for his advice to Trump on the Mueller case

Televangelist Pat Robertson was criticized after offering his view on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

It was announced Monday that Mueller’s investigation resulted in former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate, Richard Gates, are facing a 12-count indictment for conspiracy against the United States, laundering money, and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign principal. Robertson took to his show, the “700 Club,” to advise the president on what he should do next.

Though Robertson admitted that Manafort “has clearly been an agent of foreign governments,” adding, “they have paid him huge amounts of money,” before calling on Trump to “shut down” the investigation. He also compared the investigation to the “fruit of the poisonous tree” and called the source and funding of the investigation “tainted.”





“He can grant a pardon to everybody involved in this thing if he wants to,” he concluded. “There’s no such thing as the president obstructing justice if he talks to one of his people in the Justice Department. They’re part of the administration’s force.”

Robertson’s comments were met with heavy criticisms.

Almost as if ppl like Pat Robertson are disingenuous ghouls who have no morals or ethics and just hide behind their so-called "religiosity." https://t.co/L2O4KSM8hg — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) October 30, 2017

Pat Robertson is so demented I can't even talk about it. https://t.co/cb9czUyVWq — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) October 30, 2017

I will never accept the suggestion that anyone who advocates for this kind of abuse of power is conservative. This is wrong. Period. — Boo Rogers 👻 (@bkerogers) October 30, 2017

A Twitter account called the Reagan Battalion, which has branded itself as a conservative, never Trump force in the Republican Party, even accused Robertson of being “an aged version” of Fox News anchor Sean Hannity.

Pat Robertson is an aged version of @seanhannity. The amount of ignorance that he can fit into 2 minutes, is astounding. pic.twitter.com/3mgoP3QCtB — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 31, 2017

