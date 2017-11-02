Donna Brazile shares “proof” that the Democratic primary was rigged for Hillary Clinton

Former interim Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile recently confirmed that the Democratic presidential primary was in fact rigged in favor of former Secretary of State and eventual Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Politico published a damning excerpt from Brazile’s newest book, “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House.” The excerpt begins with a criticism of former DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and appears to confirm a belief shared by those who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) over Clinton in the Democratic primary:





I had promised Bernie when I took the helm of the Democratic National Committee after the convention that I would get to the bottom of whether Hillary Clinton’s team had rigged the nomination process, as a cache of emails stolen by Russian hackers and posted online had suggested. I’d had my suspicions from the moment I walked in the door of the DNC a month or so earlier, based on the leaked emails. But who knew if some of them might have been forged? I needed to have solid proof, and so did Bernie. So I followed the money. My predecessor, Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, had not been the most active chair in fundraising at a time when President Barack Obama’s neglect had left the party in significant debt. As Hillary’s campaign gained momentum, she resolved the party’s debt and put it on a starvation diet. It had become dependent on her campaign for survival, for which she expected to wield control of its operations. Debbie was not a good manager. She hadn’t been very interested in controlling the party—she let Clinton’s headquarters in Brooklyn do as it desired so she didn’t have to inform the party officers how bad the situation was. How much control Brooklyn had and for how long was still something I had been trying to uncover for the last few weeks. By September 7, the day I called Bernie, I had found my proof, and it broke my heart.“

“I urged Bernie to work as hard as he could to bring his supporters into the fold with Hillary, and to campaign with all the heart and hope he could muster,” she said in another part of the excerpt, which includes more details from the discovery. “When I hung up the call to Bernie, I started to cry, not out of guilt, but out of anger. We would go forward. We had to.”

A disgraced Schultz was forced to step down in July 2016 after an email leak revealed that DNC staffers aided Clinton’s campaign over Sanders’ in the primary. Schultz later argued that the primary was “by the books” and “followed the rules.” Brazile took over as interim chair following the scandal, but a WikiLeaks email leak implicated her in providing Clinton with some key details of the presidential debate questions ahead of time.

