Greta Van Susteren stood up for her old employer in an impassioned Facebook post

As Fox News deals with its latest scandal, a former employee defended the network on her Facebook page. Greta Van Susteren, who left the network in 2016, shared some personal thoughts about image.

“While it was time for me to move on, and I have, I do now hate reading the articles about Fox. None of the articles matches my experience there,” she said before admitted that she worked for the office based in Washington, D.C.

“A network should never be defined by a handful with bad behavior (or even alleged bad behavior) who get lots of attention for their conduct (real or not) but by the thousands who every day work really hard to do a good job…maybe not a perfect job…but always trying to do a good job.”





RELATED: Greta Van Susteren called out CNN’s “tasteless” coverage of John McCain’s cancer diagnosis

Shortly after announcing her exit, Susteren had an issue with Fox News over the ownership of “15 years of memories” via pictures and photos posted on her network blog.

“I am hoping Fox News will give me all my personal photos and video from my blog GretaWire that they took down without giving me any notice,” she wrote on a Facebook post.

Susteren then worked at MSNBC until she parted ways with the network in June. Her show there, “For the Record,” premiered January 9 of this year.