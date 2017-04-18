Hillary Clinton made a very important statement about her next role in politics

The country is split over whether or not they want to see another run from former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. But those waiting for an answer might find one in “Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign,” a book by The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Sidewire’s Jonathan Allen.

In one part of her interview, Clinton spoke about the night she lost the election.

RELATED: Chelsea Clinton says she won’t run for office in a way that sounds like she’ll be running for office

“Look, I really just want to concede gracefully, wish him the best, thank everybody, and get off the stage,” she said of her concession speech.





When asked to allude to her new role since running, Clinton expressed that it was time to step back.

“Other people will criticize him,” she said of President Trump. “That’s their job. I have done it. I just lost, and that is that.”

“That was my last race,” she admitted.