Ivanka Trump and Marco Rubio’s Twitter exchange about their viral hug is amazing

First Daughter Ivanka Trump visited Congress on Tuesday to speak with lawmakers about legislation that would impact women and families, but people could only focus on a picture of her hug with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.):

The seemingly awkward hug quickly prompted numerous jokes after going viral.

Just a few hours after the viral hug had reached all corners of the internet, Rubio joked about the events that transpired.

Rubio got the ball rolling, saying that he would investigate the seemingly failed hug:

Trump also joined in:

