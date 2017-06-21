Ivanka Trump and Marco Rubio’s Twitter exchange about their viral hug is amazing

First Daughter Ivanka Trump visited Congress on Tuesday to speak with lawmakers about legislation that would impact women and families, but people could only focus on a picture of her hug with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.):

Ivanka Trump arriving at the Capitol greeted by Sen Rubio. She's now meeting with lawmakers on child tax credit. pic.twitter.com/shhrD9kOnW — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) June 20, 2017

The seemingly awkward hug quickly prompted numerous jokes after going viral.

Just a few hours after the viral hug had reached all corners of the internet, Rubio joked about the events that transpired.

Rubio got the ball rolling, saying that he would investigate the seemingly failed hug:

Just left Intel comm & informed meeting 2day with @IvankaTrump blowing up twitter over alleged failed hug! Investigating. Will respond soon — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

Trump also joined in:

Anonymous sources say @marcorubio planned the alleged failed hug. I have no comment (but I would have hugged him anyway! 🤗) https://t.co/TChrqWsL4D — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 20, 2017

We believe we have our own unclassified photographic evidence that will shed greater details on this incident. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

We are also attempting to acquire multi-angle video which we believe will provide greater insight into this important matter. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Additional photo from moments right after today's alleged failed hug provide new details to this developing story. pic.twitter.com/TFyhB2cQuM — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

New photo emerges providing more insight into alleged failed hug. (Faces blurred for security purposes) pic.twitter.com/GzSLe3JD3I — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

Fake news! Marco is an excellent hugger… https://t.co/Dk7XXRQlX8 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 20, 2017