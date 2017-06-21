Joe Scarborough explains why the Georgia special election is a “wake-up call” for Democrats

Republican Karen Handel beat Democrat Jon Ossoff in the special election for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, amid attention from the national media and $50 million in spending by Democrats.

By Wednesday morning, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” had a message for Democrats:

“This should be a wake-up call for the Democratic Party, who has been doing nothing but losing since 2010 in these legislative races,” said co-host Joe Scarborough.

Scarborough criticized Ossoff for not accepting the loss.





“At some point, the time for moral victories is over and sometimes winning is just about winning,” he added. “They need to learn from this and figure out how to win next year.”