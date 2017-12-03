MSNBC’s Joy Reid apologized after a Twitter user discovered a very dark part of her past.

Reid, who usually puts others in the hot seat, found herself on the receiving end of criticism for a number of insensitive comments she made on her personal blog regarding former Florida Governor and Current Florida Representative Charlie Crist, targeting what she perceived to be his sexuality.





Twitter user @Jamie_Maz used an internet archiving service to find Reid’s now-deleted blog, “The Reid Report.” From there, screenshots were taken and shared, documenting at least 12 blog posts written between 2007 and 2009 where Reid made bigoted statements about Crist being a gay man, despite the fact that he is a heterosexual man.

1/x From 2007 to 2009 @joyannreid authored a dozen homophobic posts not only attempting to out Charlie Crist as gay, she attacked & mocked him for being so. She repeatedly referred to him as "Miss Charlie" and tagged posts about him under "gay politicians." (thread) pic.twitter.com/tRYvJ3lTc8 — James M (@Jamie_Maz) November 30, 2017

As reported by Mediaite, Reid referred to Crist as “Miss Charlie” in several of the posts.

In one entry, she accused Crist of looking at male waiters sexually while on his honeymoon and being afraid to see his wife naked. At another point, she accused him of wanting to carry out a sexual relationship with Arizona Senator John McCain.

By Sunday, Reid issued a statement apologizing to the LGBT community and Crist, “who was the target of [her] thoughtlessness:”

Nonetheless, as someone who is not a member of the LGBT community, I regret the way I addressed the complex issue of the closet and speculation on a person’s sexual orientation with a mocking tone and sarcasm. It was insensitive, tone deaf and dumb. There is no excusing it – not based on the taste-skewing mores of talk radio or the then-blogosphere, and not based on my intentions.

“My critique of anti-LGBT positions he once held but has since abandoned was legitimate in my view. My means of critiquing were not,” she added.

The entire statement can be read on Mediaite.

RELATED: Gretchen Carlson burns bridges with some raw remarks at her former Fox News colleagues